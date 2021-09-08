Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 81057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

