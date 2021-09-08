EXMR FDN (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,911.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $13,898.48 and approximately $6,911.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00350259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00059097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00152055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00724261 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

