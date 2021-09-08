EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $15,155.91 and approximately $6,199.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00455147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

