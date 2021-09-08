Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $60.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,701,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

