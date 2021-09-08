Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $32.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,306.26. 6,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,287.09. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

