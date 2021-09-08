Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.37. 42,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

