Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,302 shares of company stock valued at $48,463,456.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 123,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

