FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Down 1.3%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

FalconStor Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

