Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

