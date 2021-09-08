FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

