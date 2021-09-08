FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.68.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 12-month low of $219.72 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day moving average is $285.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

