Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Trading Up 0.7%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

The stock has a market cap of $299.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.