Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 915 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

