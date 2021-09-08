Fifth Third Bancorp Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.