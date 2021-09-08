Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 107 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.