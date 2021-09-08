Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLT opened at $260.24 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.