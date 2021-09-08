Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $243.27 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

