Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 890 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,100,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

