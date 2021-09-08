Financial Contrast: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, suggesting that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Computer Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.55 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Computer Services $291.34 million 5.49 $55.40 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Services beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

