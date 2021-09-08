Financial Contrast: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 2.96 -$3.53 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion. Victory Oilfield Tech was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.