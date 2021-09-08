Financial Contrast: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mazda Motor and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.20 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -108.75 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.62

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 1.41% 4.62% 1.77% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Stellantis beats Mazda Motor on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.