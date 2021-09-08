Financial Review: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eventure Interactive alerts:

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.47 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -10.14

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eventure Interactive and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 205.16%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventure Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventure Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.