Financial Survey: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 18.40% 53.43% 29.98%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Markforged and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Logitech International 1 5 4 0 2.30

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.78%. Logitech International has a consensus target price of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Logitech International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Logitech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Logitech International $5.25 billion 3.28 $947.26 million $5.92 17.44

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logitech International beats Markforged on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps. Its brands include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

