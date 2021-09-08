FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $73.08 million and $21.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 779,541,154 coins and its circulating supply is 352,581,856 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

