First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,910 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.42 and its 200-day moving average is $237.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

