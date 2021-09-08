First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

