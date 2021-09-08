First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,153.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 155,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.