First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

