First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

