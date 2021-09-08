First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 133 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

