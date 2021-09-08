First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 22,795 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 786,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74.

