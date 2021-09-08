First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FUSB opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First US Bancshares worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.