FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

