FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.49 and last traded at $59.68. Approximately 408,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 148,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

