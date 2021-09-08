Flixxo Tops One Day Volume of $12,344.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $12,344.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

