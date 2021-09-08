Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

