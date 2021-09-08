FMC’s (FMC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in FMC by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FMC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,470,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

