Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.26

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 131463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWONA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

