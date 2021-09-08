Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

