Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.