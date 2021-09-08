Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.