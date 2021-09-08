Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $1.14 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake stock opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $247.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,075 shares in the company, valued at $29,067,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.