Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 179.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

