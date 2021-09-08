Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 450 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

