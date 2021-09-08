Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 151,545 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.85.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Forterra by 100.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 720,675 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $23,106,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

