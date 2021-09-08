Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $2,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 499,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

