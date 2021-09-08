Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 258,501 shares.The stock last traded at $25.61 and had previously closed at $27.10.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 111,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.