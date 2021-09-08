Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 628,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Frank’s International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Frank’s International by 364.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $669.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

