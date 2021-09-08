Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report sales of $6.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $6.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $22.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

