Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

